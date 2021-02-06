Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata trends on Twitter; here's how the veteran industrialist reacted

Indian business magnate and Tata Group chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata, who is known for his generosity, has once again won the hearts of people after he politely asked his fans to discontinue a campaign to confer Bharat Ratna to him.

Bharat Ratna is India's highest civilian award and is conferred in recognition of exceptional service or performance of the highest order.

"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued," the veteran industrialist tweeted.





He was reacting to various users on Twitter who were lauding him for his contributions and appealing to give Bharat Ratna to the Indian industrialist.

"Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity," he added.

Motivational speaker Dr. Vivek Bhindra has reportedly begun a campaign to confer the highest civilian award on Ratan Tata. Subsequently, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter.

"Ratan Tata believes today's generation of entrepreneurs can take India to the next level. We confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000. Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra," Dr. Bhindra tweeted.

Twitterati came out in full support for giving the legendary businessman the recognition he deserves.

One user, while asking others to join the campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, said Tata has been inspiring young achievers, telling them that believing in one's ability is essential to achieve success in life.

Another user described him as the "Real Hero of India" and said he "really deserves the Bharat Ratna Award."

Responding to his tweet, users further showered praises on him.

"And this is why you are always special to us sir," one user responded to his tweet.

Another user recalled the contributions of the Tata group to the nation and said it would remain "unmatched and unparalleled."

After retiring as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Ratan Tata has been active in investing, in a personal capacity, in startups and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

