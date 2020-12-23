Brand Priyanka Chopra beats Khans, Akshay Kumar: report

Checkbrand, an online-sentiment analysis company that tracks digital and social media presence, made public on Wednesday the data for top celebrities of India. The website is coming out with its first quarterly analysis report, which pertains to the most trending movie stars of the country. For this study, Checkbrand studied the social media presence and digital engagement profiles of 26 Indian film stars, specifically between August and October 2020.

According to their report, upon equating social media engagement and digital database of followers to monetary terms (in rupees), Priyanka Chopra Jonas topped the list with a valuation of Rs 265 crore, followed by Akshay Kumar at Rs 260 crore, and Salman Khan at Rs 252 crore. Fourth and fifth spots were held by Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, with Rs 211 crore and Rs 209 crore respectively.

For the most trending actors, all online platforms including Twitter, YouTube, as well as Google Search results were analysed. The top three spots were grabbed by Indian actresses with Kriti Sanon leading the way, followed by Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th spot on the chart.

In terms of engagement, however, male actors led the charts. Salman Khan had an engagement of 2.25 lakh, followed by Shah Rukh Khan at 2.16 lakh, Akshay Kumar at 1.7 lakh, Ajay Devgan at 64,000, and Amitabh Bachchan at 62,000. This amounts to a collective engagement of 7.3 lakh followers, more than twice the collective engagement of the remaining 21 film stars, which stood at 3.64 lakh.

Only seven of the 26 celebrities could cross the one lakh benchmark for mentions on social media platforms. This list was yet again topped by Salman Khan with 4.97 lakh mentions, followed by Shah Rukh Khan with 4.52 lakh, and Kangana Ranaut with 3.7 lakh mentions. The remaining four spots were held by Akshay Kumar with 3.54 lakh mentions, Ajay Devgn (1.95 lakh), Aamir Khan (1.88 lakh), and Alia Bhatt with 1.80 lakh mentions.

In terms of the overall-brand-score, Shah Rukh Khan came out on top despite no movie releases in over two years' time. His score was 41.76, followed by Priyanka Chopra (41.26), Deepika Padukone (36.54), and Shraddha Kapoor (34.48). Despite all the attention gained by Kangana Ranaut owing to her involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, her brand score stood the lowest at 9.87. For this category, five parameters were analysed. The scores were ascertained based on followers (20), engagement (20), mentions (20), sentiment (30), and trends (10).

Anuj Sayal, MD, at Checkbrand and ADG Online said that the sentiment analysis has yielded some interesting results. "Some interesting facts have come out in the last few weeks. The overall sentiment for Kangana Ranaut has gone down. She slipped to almost last position. It is interesting to note that 71 per cent sentiment for Abhishek Bachchan is positive and Aamir Khan's sentiment is negative at 28.1 per cent. Anushka Sharma's overall sentiment is negative at 4.6 per cent," he said.

