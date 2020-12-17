Business Today
Earthquake tremors rock Delhi, nearby areas

Earthquake tremors of medium intensity were felt in parts of national capital Delhi and surrounding regions late on Thursday night

Earthquake tremors of medium intensity were felt in parts of national capital Delhi and surrounding regions late on Thursday night. The magnitude of the eartquake was recorded to tbe 4.2 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was near Alwar, Rajasthan at a depth of 5km. The earthquake hit at 11:46 pm.

People rushed out of their homes as the earthquake struck. No reports of casualties or damage to property have been received yet. NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said that the situation is being assessed.

