Tamil Nadu boiler blast: The explosion took place at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation boiler in Cuddalor; authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the blast

BusinessToday.In | July 1, 2020 | Updated 13:06 IST
BREAKING: Massive blast at boiler in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli; 6 dead, 17 hurt
Boiler blast in Tamil Nadu: NLC fire-fighters have been engaged in the rescue operations

An explosion at a boiler in Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu has left at least six people dead and 17 injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to the nearby NLC Hospital for treatment. As per the information, the explosion took place at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation boiler in Cuddalor. Meanwhile, NLC fire-fighters have been engaged in the rescue operations and the district administration's rescue teams have also reached the accident spot. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the blast.

M Sree Abhinav, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, confirmed to ANI that six people have died while 17 people were injured in the blast.

