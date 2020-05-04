Handwara encounter: 3 CRPF personnel, 1 militant killed in gun battle

Three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred and seven injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Monday. One militant was also neutralised in the gun battle.

The militants attacked a patrolling party of the paramilitary force at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of Kupwara district. Sources told India Today that it was an ambush and a fierce gun-battle is underway.

While three CRPF personnel have lost their lives, seven others injured in terrorist attack in Handwara, according to CRPF officials.

Meanwhile, a CISF jawan was also injured in a grenade attack on a security forces' camp at Nowgam area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

The encounter comes just a day after five security personnel, including two army officers, were martyred in an encounter in the same area. In nearly an eight-hour long firefight, security forces had neutralised two terrorists, which included Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) chief identified as Haider.

Army officer Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and Lance Naik Dinesh and sub-inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty.