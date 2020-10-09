CAT 2020 to be held on November 29 across 156 cities

Amidst rumours and uncertainty about CAT 2020 being held using remote proctoring, IIM-Indore has clarified that applicants will have to attempt the computer-based Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) entrance exam by visiting the assigned centre. According to Professor Harshal Lowalekar, CAT Convener of IIM Indore, "this year's CAT will be conducted as per the normal procedure and in case of any changes, the same will be updated on the website."

This year, CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. Prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs, CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well. The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020, in three sessions and the admit cards can be downloaded between October 28 to November 29, 2020.

As per information obtained by Business Today, the entrance examination will be conducted while keeping social distance guidelines in mind. In response to disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) will be conducted in three sessions and the test duration has been revised from 180 minutes to 120 minutes. Section I will be Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

According to the CAT website, tutorials to understand the format of the test are available on the CAT website from October 2020.

Earlier this year, All India Management Association (AIMA) has adopted remote proctoring internet-based test where candidates for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) could appear for the exam from their home. But it required candidates to have a computer, webcam and internet connectivity. Even for 'NMAT by GMAC' examination, candidates will have the option of appearing physically in an exam centre or appear for the exam from home in the remote proctoring mode.

"Given the number of applicants appearing for CAT, it would have been challenging to switch to remote proctoring model. Also, availability of laptops along with stable (if not high speed) internet connection could have been a challenge for many applicants," explained a source at one of the leading remote proctoring company on the name of anonymity.

While the information provided by the CAT website is said to be contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments and IIMs, candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information.