CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Tomorrow: Download CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exam schedule from cbse.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 12 and Class 10 board examination date sheets on Tuesday, i.e February 2, 2021. Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that CBSE board exams will be held from May 4, 2021, to June 10, 2021. Once released the students can check the date sheet at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE board exams are usually held in February-March but they were shifted to later dates this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the pandemic and stress faced by the students, the government had decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent. The papers will contain 33 per cent per cent internal choice questions this year.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board examinations will be held in offline mode. Students should note that CBSE admit cards are expected to be released in April 2021. The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 practical exams are slated to begin on March 1, 2021. The CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam results are expected to be released by July 15, 2021.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: How to download date sheet

Step 1: Open website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- 'Classes 10, 12 datesheets'

Step 3: Class 10, Class 12 exam schedule will open on the screen

Step 4: Download Class 10, Class 12 exam schedule

Step 5: Take the printout of date sheet for further reference

Students taking the exams are expected to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while taking the exams.

