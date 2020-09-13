Coronavirus in India: 94,372 new cases in 24 hours; recoveries up from 50,000 in May to 36 lakh in Sept

India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise at an unprecedented pace. The country registered 94,372 new cases and 1,114 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall case tally to 47,54,357. The Ministry of Health data says India now has 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 recoveries and 78,586 deaths.
The higher number of daily cases can be attributed to the rise in COVID-19 tests per day. India has tested 5,62,60,928 samples so far, of which 10,71,702 were tested on Saturday alone, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The recovery rate in India has also touched 77.94 per cent and the death rate has been reduced to 1.65 per cent.
The health ministry has said India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise -- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September, which means around 70,000 recoveries on an average were reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases and under 1/4 of the total coronavirus cases reported so far, the government says.
"Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high & aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes," the ministry has said.
Also, around 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in India has been reported from only five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.
The country had recently surpassed Brazil to become the second most affected nation due to coronavirus after the United States. While the US' COVID-19 tally has reached 6,676,601, Brazil has registered 4,315,858 cases of coronavirus so far. World over, total 28,943,528 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, of which 20,811,312 patients have recovered. As many as 924,575 people have lost lives due to coronavirus.
Here's the state-wise tally of active coronavirus cases in India
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268
Andhra Pradesh 95733
Arunachal Pradesh 1712
Assam 29133
Bihar 14396
Chandigarh 2586
Chhattisgarh 33246
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279
Delhi 28059
Goa 5323
Gujarat 16301
Haryana 19446
Himachal Pradesh 3194
Jammu and Kashmir 16261
Jharkhand 14844
Karnataka 97834
Kerala 28870
Ladakh 841
Madhya Pradesh 19840
Maharashtra 280138
Manipur 1584
Meghalaya 1570
Mizoram 591
Nagaland 1215
Odisha 30999
Puducherry 4847
Punjab 19384
Rajasthan 16582
Sikkim 541
Tamil Nadu 47110
Telengana 31607
Tripura 7584
Uttarakhand 9781
Uttar Pradesh 67955
West Bengal 23521
Total 97,3175
