Coronavirus in India: 94,372 new cases in 24 hours; recoveries up from 50,000 in May to 36 lakh in Sept

Health ministry says recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases and under 1/4 of total coronavirus cases reported so far; recovery rate in India has improved to 77.94 per cent

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 13, 2020 | Updated 12:43 IST
India recently surpassed Brazil to become second most affected nation due to coronavirus after the US

India's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise at an unprecedented pace. The country registered 94,372 new cases and 1,114 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its overall case tally to 47,54,357. The Ministry of Health data says India now has 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 recoveries and 78,586 deaths.

The higher number of daily cases can be attributed to the rise in COVID-19 tests per day. India has tested 5,62,60,928 samples so far, of which 10,71,702 were tested on Saturday alone, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. The recovery rate in India has also touched 77.94 per cent and the death rate has been reduced to 1.65 per cent.

The health ministry has said India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise -- from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September, which means around 70,000 recoveries on an average were reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases and under 1/4 of the total coronavirus cases reported so far, the government says.

"Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high & aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes," the ministry has said.

Also, around 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in India has been reported from only five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had recently surpassed Brazil to become the second most affected nation due to coronavirus after the United States. While the US' COVID-19 tally has reached 6,676,601, Brazil has registered 4,315,858 cases of coronavirus so far. World over, total 28,943,528 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, of which  20,811,312 patients have recovered. As many as  924,575 people have lost lives due to coronavirus.

Here's the state-wise tally of active coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands    268    

Andhra Pradesh    95733

Arunachal Pradesh    1712

Assam    29133

Bihar    14396

Chandigarh    2586

Chhattisgarh    33246

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu    279

Delhi    28059

Goa    5323

Gujarat    16301

Haryana    19446

Himachal Pradesh    3194

Jammu and Kashmir    16261

Jharkhand    14844

Karnataka    97834

Kerala    28870

Ladakh    841

Madhya Pradesh    19840

Maharashtra    280138

Manipur    1584

Meghalaya    1570

Mizoram    591

Nagaland    1215

Odisha    30999

Puducherry    4847

Punjab    19384

Rajasthan    16582

Sikkim    541

Tamil Nadu    47110

Telengana    31607

Tripura    7584

Uttarakhand    9781

Uttar Pradesh    67955

West Bengal    23521

Total    97,3175

Tags: coronavirus india update | coronavirus death | covid 19 death | coronavirus death in india | covid 19 death in india | corona cases | india corona cases | corona india | corona cases in india | corona in india | today corona cases | total corona cases | world corona
