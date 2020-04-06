Coronavirus lockdown: 769 foreign tourists register on 'Stranded in India' portal

The Union Ministry of Tourism has said 769 foreign tourists stranded across the country due to the current lockdown have registered on the ministry's 'Stranded in India' portal in the first 5 days of its launch. Govt launched this portal on March 31 to identify, assist and facilitate foreign tourists stranded in various parts of India due to the lockdown.

Ministry of Tourism, in a statement, said, "Every State government and Union Territory Administration has identified a Nodal Officer for assisting such foreign tourists. The five regional offices of the Ministry of Tourism are constantly coordinating with the Nodal Officers regarding the support requests logged on the portal, for facilitating ground support to the foreigners, if so required."

"Requests for movement within the country/ State and for transfer to the home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate," the statement added.

Stranded foreign tourists have been contacted over e-mails, telephones and also in person depending on the nature of support required by them.

A lady, who is an American citizen, was stranded in Supaul district of Bihar amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, while her son was undergoing surgery at Delhi. The portal facilitated the required coordination from different ministries and secured her a special transit-permit to travel to Delhi.

In another case, two Costa Rican citizens, who had come to Chennai for surgery, were stranded in the city after the surgery. The state Government, Costa Rican Embassy and the hotel in which they were staying coordinated to offer them help.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are around 3940 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 95 fatalities have been reported so far.

