Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi govt allows plumbers, electricians, vets to resume work

The Delhi government has partially relaxed lockdown rules by allowing self-employed persons like plumbers, water purifiers, electricians to resume their jobs. Under the home ministry's guidelines, carpenters and motor mechanics are also allowed to work during the lockdown.

In a 7-point order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given a nod for inter/intra state travel (including air travel) of health workers, lab technicians, scientists, and other hospital support services.





Besides, DDMA Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also lifted a ban on veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, pathology labs, and clinics. He also formally allowed the opening of stationary and electric fans' shops.

Last week, the central government had permitted stationery shops and shops selling electric fans to run their businesses.

In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi would follow the Centre's guidelines on opening of the neighbourhood and stand-alone shops during the lockdown till May 3. However, he added that no markets and shops would be allowed to open until May 3.

All 99 containment zones are exempted from these relaxations, the order stated. Delhi has reported 2,198 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths so far. According to the health ministry, as many as 877 people have been cured as of April 27 (8 AM).

