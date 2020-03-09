Coronavirus outbreak: 3-year-old tests positive in Kerala

A 3-year-old boy in Ernakulam, Kerala was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, raising the official count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India to 40. The child had recently returned from Italy with his parents.

According to officials, the family was on flight number EK 503 which had landed at Cochin International Airport on the morning of March 7. "After universal screening at the airport, the child was transferred to Ernakulam Medical College. His father and mother are under observation in the isolation ward of the medical college," Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttapan told news agency ANI.

The 3-year old is under observation and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The boy is in stable condition according to officials.

Kerala State Government on Sunday had confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were discovered in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday had said that three out of the five confirmed cases had recently returned from Italy. The other two had contacted the virus in the district itself. The process of tracing the contacts of the affected has been initiated by the government, according to Shailaja.

The central government had earlier suspended the visas of travelers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan. This was done after a surge in cases of coronavirus caused by infected travelers from these countries.

As of Monday, 3,380 people across the world have died because of COVID-19 and over 110,000 have been infected.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: 3 quarantined in Indore, 19 test negative

Also read: Wall Street major indexes drop 3% over COVID-19 scare; banking, travel shares tumble