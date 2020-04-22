Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi's approval ratings highest among world leaders, FM Sitharaman tweets survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen a rise in popularity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted. She referred to a recent analysis by Morning Consult, a US-based survey research firm, which showed that Narendra Modi has a net approval rating of 68, up from 62 at the beginning of the year 2020. The report also showed that PM Modi's popularity rose to the highest among all global leaders.

FM Sitharaman tweeted, "Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due (to) a pandemic.."

Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fwrRDsp0o7 - Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 22, 2020

Morning Consult's survey reveals that among ten countries - India, US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Italy and Germany - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has the lowest rating at negative 33 and the worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020.

Other leaders who have seen their popularity drop are the US President Donald Trump and Brazil's PM Jair Bolsanaro. The leaders who have witnessed a rise in their popularity include Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

PM Modi had addressed the nation four times amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In his speech, Modi imposed two lockdowns -- Phase 1, from March 25 to April 14; and Phase 2, from April 14 to May 3.

Meanwhile, in March, the government came up with Rs 1.75 lakh crore package to provide relief to the people and sectors hit hard by the lockdown. Last week, the Finance Minister said that fresh relief measures and economic stimulus will be announced soon, including help for small businesses owners and MSMEs.

