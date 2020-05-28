Coronavirus update: Haryana imposes Rs 500 fine for spitting, not wearing mask

Haryana government has decided to take strict action against those who step out without masks in public places. According to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, people who will not wear face masks in public places will be fined Rs 500. Besides, the offender will have to pay the cash to the authority at the spot.

The state government has introduced the same rules for people spitting in public places.

"People who are found not wearing masks, spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500," Haryana Home Minister said on Wednesday.

Block development and panchayat officers, tehsildar, and naib tehsildar in rural areas will have the power to impose the fine on violators.

Besides, police officers and medical officers, as designated by civil surgeons, on hospitals, community health centre, and primary health centre premises will also have the power to impose the fine.

Non-payment of fine by the violator will attract proceedings under Section 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), according to the official notification by the state government.

Earlier, Telangana government has issued orders imposing Rs 1,000 as fine for those not wearing masks in public places. In Kerala, the penalty is Rs 200. However, if the offender repeats the act, then he or she would be fined an amount of Rs 5,000. In Bengaluru, spitting, littering, and not wearing face masks in public will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. The Delhi, Maharashtra, Odish, and Uttar Pradesh governments have also made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors but have not issued any penalty till now.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Haryana's case tally of COVID-19 patients has surged to 1,381. Over 1,300 positive cases have been reported from four districts adjoining Delhi. They are Sonipat, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Jhajjar.

