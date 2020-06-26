Coronavirus update: India reports 17,296 cases in 24 hrs; COVID-19 tally nears 5 lakh

India recorded a single-day spike of 17,296 new coronavirus cases and 407 deaths on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With this, India's COVID tally has shot up to 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,636 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths.
India is the world's 4th worst-affected nation, as per John Hopkins University and Medicine. US is at the top with 2,422,091 cases, followed by Brazil (1,228,114) and Russia (613,148)
Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state with 1,47,741 coronavirus cases, including 63,357 active cases, 77,453 discharged, and 6,931 deaths.
Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported 73,780 and 70,977 total cases of COVID-19 so far. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 911 COVID patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, while Delhi's death toll stands at 2,429.
Coronavirus patient tally has reached 29,520 cases in Gujarat. The state has reported 1,753 deaths due to coronavirus.
In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases have surged to 20,193; in Rajasthan 16,296, and in Madhya Pradesh (MP) 12,596. A total of 611 people have died due to COVID-19 in UP, in MP 542, and 379 in Rajasthan.
Coronavirus cases have climbed to 15,648 in West Bengal, with 4,852 active cases, 10,190 cured, and 606 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Telangana are the other states where tally of COVID-infected patients have breached 10,000-mark. AP accounts for 10,884 corona cases; Haryana 12,463; Karnataka 10,560 and Telangana 11,364.
State-wise coronavirus cases
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands -59
- Andhra Pradesh- 10,884
- Arunachal Pradesh -160
- Assam- 6,321
- Bihar-8,473
- Chandigarh-423
- Chhattisgarh-2,452
- Dadar Nagar Haveli-155
- Delhi-73,780
- Goa-995
- Gujarat- 29,520
- Haryana- 12,463
- Himachal Pradesh-839
- Jammu and Kashmir-6,549
- Jharkhand- 2,262
- Karnataka-10,560
- Kerala- 3,726
- Ladakh-941
- Madhya Pradesh-12,596
- Maharashtra-1,47,741
- Manipur-1,056
- Meghalaya-46
- Mizoram-145
- Nagaland-355
- Odisha-5,962
- Puducherry-502
- Punjab-4,769
- Rajasthan-16,296
- Sikkim-85
- Tamil Nadu-70,977
- Telengana-11,364
- Tripura-1,290
- Uttar Pradesh-20,193
- Uttarakhand-2,691
- West Bengal- 15,648
