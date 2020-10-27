Coronavirus update: New cases drop below 40,000 mark -- lowest since July 17

India has witnessed a sharp decline in its daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the number dropped below 40,000 for the first time since July 17. In the past 24 hours, India reported 36,470 new cases of coronavirus infections. This is a stark contrast from last month when the daily COVID-19 cases used to cross one lakh-mark.

In total, India's coronavirus caseload has surged to 79,46,429 and as many as 72,01,070 people have recovered from COVID-19 to date, the heath ministry data suggests. The death toll due to coronavirus has also climbed to 1,19,502 so far.

There are a total of 6,25,857 active cases in the country, which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload. India's recovery rate stands at 90.62 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent. The country's current fatality rate is the lowest since March 22, the heath ministry said.

According to the ministry, 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states and a UT -- Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Over 82 per cent of the new cases are also from the aforementioned states, including Delhi and Odisha.

Kerala and Maharashtra contributed the maximum to the new confirmed cases, with more than 6,000 cases each followed by Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal with more than 4,000 cases, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60-lakh mark on September 28; and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

