Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: NDRF teams deployed in Bengal, Odisha; extremely heavy rains expected

Amphan cyclone news live updates: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that Cyclone Amphan has intensified. It has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm would make landfall by Wednesday. It had earlier warned that the cyclone would intensify by Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had said on Monday that West Bengal and Odisha coasts would be hit by wind speeds of up to 185 kmph on Wednesday. Fishermen in both the states have been asked to stay away from the coasts till Wednesday. Moreover, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in both the states. The teams are working with the states as well as with their respective disaster management teams. Heavy to extremely heavy rains, wind and tidal waves are expected in the region.

Follow the updates on Cyclone Amphan on the live blog on BusinessToday.In:

12:19 pm: PM Modi's review meeting at 4pm

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today at 4 pm. The PM will review preparedness and the current situation in parts of the country that are likely to be affected by Amphan.

12:15 pm: Odisha to be heavily impacted

Umashankar Das, scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said that North Odisha would face the strongest impact of Amphan cyclone when it makes landfall. With wind speeds of up to 130 kmph, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj districts of the state are likely to be heavily impacted on May 20.

12:07 pm: Cylone Amphan to turn super cyclonic

Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, IMD director general said that Amphan turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am on Monday. He said that the cyclone is expected to become a super cyclone in the next 12 hours. It is predicted to move north-northeast direction on the afternoon or evening of May 20 with speeds of up to 165 kmph.

12:03 pm: Parts of Kerala see rainfall

The IMD warned the coastal areas of rainfall due to Cyclone Amphan. Thiruvananthapuram saw heavy rains on Monday.

Kerala: Several parts of Thiruvananthapuram city receive rainfall this morning. pic.twitter.com/4B3P8m4wg9 â ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

12:00 pm: Rainfall warning issued by IMD

The IMD has issued rainfall warning for the next four days due to Amphan. Additionally, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the South Bay of Bengal region for the next 24 hours. Central Bay of Bengal also has been made out of limits up to May 18 and North Bay of Bengal up to May 20.

11:55 am: Amphan cyclone review meeting held to gauge preparedness

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the preparedness for Amphan cyclone and directed immediate assistance to West Bengal and Odisha. The meeting was headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The cabinet secretary looked into the preparedness for rescue and relief in the states and asked immediate assistance to be provided.

11:45 am: Amphan direction on May 20

Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya during the afternoon or evening of May 20. It is likely to have maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting upto 185 kmph.