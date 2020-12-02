Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' to hit Tamil Nadu, Kerala coasts on December 4

Soon after cyclone Nivar, another cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is set to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Burevi is likely to make landfall first over Sri Lanka on December 2. After hitting the neighbouring country, cyclone Burevi will approach the Gulf of Mannar and around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on December 3 morning.

After that, cyclone Burevi will cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in the wee hours of December 4. The storm will cross over to Kerala the same evening and remerge in the Arabian Sea later.

The IMD has issued Red Alert in Thiruvananthapuram district on December 3. Orange alert issued for December 2 and 4.

The IMD has advised fishermen to suspend fishing operations between December 1 and December 4. Indian Coast Guard has deployed eight ships and two aircraft for issuing weather warnings to merchant vessels and fishermen off the Tamil Nadu coast.

As per the latest information from the IMD, the cyclone Burevi will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3 in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala. Similar spells could be expected on the preceding and following day as well in parts of the two states including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD had said.

Additionally, the cyclone might also disrupt communication and connectivity by causing flooding in the south region.

Cyclone Burevi will be the fifth storm in Indian seas this year and third in the Bay of Bengal, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather. The earlier storms that hit the Indian coasts this year were Amphan, Nivar, Nisarga, and Gati.

