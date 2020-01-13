Delhi saw over 12,000 protests in 2019; highest in eight years

Delhi witnessed the most number of protests in 2019 in last eight years, Hindustan Times reported citing government data. The national capital saw as many as 12,652 demonstrations, and protest marches until December 15, 2019.

However, the 2019 data does not include the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, that got triggered in the city in the last two weeks of December.

A senior unnamed Delhi Police official said that if the report had included anti-CAA protests then another 500 protests would be added to the number, the daily added.

Earlier, the highest number of dissent recorded was 11,158 in 2015. There were 5,350 protests in 2011 when anti-corruption protests were at their peak. In 2012, the city saw 8,405 protests, in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

