Devendra Fadnavis' nephew, 23, gets COVID-19 vaccine; Twitter asks, 'is he 45?'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' nephew Tanmay Fadnavis is in the midst of a Twitter controversy. The 23-year-old had got the shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute.

Tanmay had allegedly deleted the post from Instagram after it became viral. Tanmay Fadnavis is an engineer and the photo op that went viral was his second dose of the jab taken at Nagpur.

Tanmay, who is the son of Devendra Fadnavis' paternal cousin Abhijit Fadnavis, faced the netizens' wrath with some mocking that the lives of politicians' families were more important.

Maharashtra Congress attacked the Modi government and tweeted, "The Modi government has made it a condition to vaccinate only people above 45 years of age. In such a situation, how can Fadnavis' nephew who is less than 45 years of age get vaccinated? The lives of BJP leaders' families are important. So what are the other people? Isn't their life worth anything!"





Congress spokesperson Srivatsa and Mumbai Pradesh Congress Sevadal took a jibe at Fadnavis and asked whether he had ordered stocks of coronavirus vaccine just like remdesivir.

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old?



If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine?



Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members?



People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe. pic.twitter.com/6vjwIqNuEI â Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 19, 2021

How did Devendra Fadnavisâs nephew Tanmay get coronavirus vaccine jab? Is he 45 years old?



Questions need to be asked to @Dev_Fadnavis by @CMOMaharashtra whether BJP has ordered vaccine stocks just like Remdesivir.#ArrestTanmayFadnavispic.twitter.com/pDO0SIslKe â Mumbai Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMB) April 19, 2021

Other users also called Fadnavis out for getting his 23 year-old nephew vaccinated.

Mr. Punha Yein 3 Times Devendra Fadnavis has been flouting every rule in the book and putting his own family ahead of the needy people of Maharashtra at every instance. How come his nephew who is not 45 years got a vaccine shot? Who pulled strings for him? Action should be taken! pic.twitter.com/voskU7VfSz â amrish yadav (@amrishy50005494) April 19, 2021

Devendra Fadnavis should disown his nephew Tanmay Fadnavis before situation goes out of hand.



A stupid mistake of a teenager can spoil a leaderâs hare earned reputation over years. â Upasana Singh (@uppuSSinghh) April 20, 2021

Central govt says people below the age of 45 years have to wait for the vaccination.



This young chap, said to be nephew of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, had his vaccination doses completed.

Why should BJP leaders and their family members have special privilege? pic.twitter.com/KrYIWH1gsX â Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) April 19, 2021

As per government protocol, nobody above the age 45 is eligible to get vaccinated across Maharashtra. But I suppose, Nagpur is a different country as Devendra Fadnavis nephew can get vaccinated ignoring all government protocols. pic.twitter.com/WpCXZs3jSJ â D'panshu bhat (@Deepanshubhat3) April 19, 2021

After criticism and complaints about this, Tanmay Fadnavis has deleted the photo from his Instagram profile â D'panshu bhat (@Deepanshubhat3) April 19, 2021

Meet 45 year old Nephew of Devendra Fadnavis. Still looking like a teenager#COVID19#Remdesivirpic.twitter.com/eXQ3l3BcDj â à¤¶à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¬ ðð» ð¹ð (@ShuddhGarib) April 19, 2021

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam reacted to the Congress' tweet and told India Today, "This extortion government should not forget that Tanmay Fadnavis is a distant relative of Devendra Fadnavis and if the issue was only of vaccinating relatives, then Devendra Fadnavis would have vaccinated his wife first. She has not yet been vaccinated and this in itself clarifies that Devendra Fadnavis follows rules."

Kadam noted that the mayor and corporators of the Thane municipal corporation got themselves vaccinated first and said, "On the other hand, the mayor and all the corporators of Thane corporation got themselves vaccinated after breaking all the rules. Who will answer this? People are dying because of remdesivir but NCP leaders have huge stock of it. How?"

