Dhanush joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in Netflix's most expensive film by Avengers: Endgame directors

Tamil star Dhanush has been roped in to be cast in Hollywood flick 'The Gray Man'. Dhanush has been cast alongside the likes of Hollywood biggies, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, directed by the famous duo of Anthony and Joe Russo from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Netflix recently announced through a tweet that Dhanush has joined the cast along with Warner Moura, of Narcos fame, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters. The movie, which will premiere on Netflix, is the most expensive Netflix original ever with a huge budget of Rs 1,500 crore.



THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better.



Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/SJcz8erjGm â NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 17, 2020

The 'Kolaveri Di' fame actor is reportedly set to shoot for 45 days for the project.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name. The Mark Greaney's novel's plot revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), an ex member of Gentry's CIA team.

The script for the movie has been written by Joe Russo along with Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely taking a final pass.