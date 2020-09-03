Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family tested positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actor and former wrestling superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to inform that he and his family tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks ago. The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have recovered now.

In an 11-plus minute-long video, Johnson asked his fans and loved ones to take all necessary precautions to fight back COVID-19.

Johnson added that it was "one of the most challenging and difficult things we've ever had to endure." He said his daughters "bounced back" after having sore throats for a couple of days. However, for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a "rough go."

"This was one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and personally too. This is so much different than getting nasty injuries or being broke, which I have been through multiple times in my life," the actor said.

Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted the virus from.

"We picked up Covid-19 from very close family friends who we love and trust. They were devastated. So having your friends, family over, loved ones over...now apply even greater discipline over who you are going to call over," Johnson said in the video.

The actor concluded the video by making several suggestions to combat the virus such as wearing a mask, boosting your immune system, and committing to wellness.

"Wearing a mask is not a political thing to do, it is a fact," Johnson said.

