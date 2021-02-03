Fire breaks out at Uttam Galva metallic steel plant in Wardha; 38 workers injured

A fire broke out in the Uttam Galva Metallics steel plant near Wardha in Maharashtra on Wednesday. As per the latest reports, at least thirty-eight workers have got injuries after they came in contact with hot air and coal particles from a furnace of the steel plant. Among the 38 workers, two have been critically injured and they have been shifted to Nagpur hospitals for treatment.

While the other 36 workers have been shifted to nearby hospitals, Wardha District Collector Vivek Bhimanwar informed news agency PTI. The workers sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with hot air and coal particles from a furnace, he said.

Uttam Metallics is located at Bhugaon village, around 10 km from Wardha town and is among the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled steel. In galvanized coils it specialises in making ultra-thin sheets.

