Gas cylinders-laden car rams into CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Banihal, no casualties reported

In an another Pulwama-like attack, a car laden with gas cylinders rammed into a bus carrying CRPF personnel on Jammu-Srinagar Highway on Saturday, causing an explosion inside the car. No casualty has been reported in the incident so far, officials said.

The incident occurred at Banihal, Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, as a Hyundai Santro car struck a CRPF bus from behind and exploded, ANI has reported.

"Prima facie blast in the car seems to be a cylinder explosion, CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from explosion site, does not appear to be an attack," the agency quoted CRPF sources as saying this.

Visuals from Banihal, Ramban where an explosion occurred in a car.

J&K: More visuals from Banihal, Ramban where an explosion occurred in a car. CRPF sources say 'prima facie blast in the car seems to be a cylinder explosion, CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from explosion site, does not appear to be an attack. Investigations on.' pic.twitter.com/u7pN6ckaFy - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

The blast occurred near Jawahar Tunnel. No injuries were caused to CRPF Personnel and incident was being investigated, CRPF said in a statement.

CRPF: Today around 1030 hrs, an explosion took place in a civil car near Banihal, J&K while CRPF convoy was on move. The car caught fire & slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicle. No injuries were caused to CRPF Personnel. Incident being investigated. pic.twitter.com/NmvPuPO2df - ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

"Today around 1030 hrs, an explosion took place in a civil car near Banihal, J&K while CRPF convoy was on move. The car caught fire & slight damage was caused in the rear of one of the CRPF vehicle," CRPF said.

The driver of the car is missing. Urea, oil bottles, and two LPG cylinders were recovered from the car, the CRPF Personnel present at the spot said.

"The explosion appears to have been caused by a gas cylinder inside the car but this is based on preliminary examination of the car's wreckage," a police officer said.

"There was no loss of life...The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, appears to have escaped," the officer said.

