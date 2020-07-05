Gol Gappa ATM! Video shows man using vending machine; internet can't believe its eyes

Many people in the country are cautious about touching surfaces or objects as coronavirus continues to spread. But, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. And gol gappa is nothing less than a necessity for street food lovers! In what is undoubtedly good news for gol gappa fans, one good soul has created a gol gappa serving machine.

In a video that has gone viral, one can see that the gol gappa serving machine is similar to the cupcake machine found in the USA. It works just like an ATM but gives out gol gappe instead. Additional Director General of Police Hardi Singh shared the video of the aforementioned puchka machine. He tweeted the clip with the caption, "Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it (sic)1" We love it as well.

Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD - Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020

In the video, a man is giving a demonstration of the 'Auto Pani Puri Centre'. The man says that the machine works like an ATM machine and it took him over six months to develop the machine. During the demonstration, he shows that there are various options and tastes available. The user just has to put the money in the machine and one-by-one the gol gappe are served.

The video of the 'Auto Pani Puri Centre' has gone viral on Twitter and has already attracted 13,2000 views. Twitter seems to have fallen in love with the machine and wants to see it on the streets immediately,

Sir will miss the extra dry Walla at the end which comes as a bonusðð - Ridib Baparnash (@RBaparnash) July 3, 2020

Wow! When is this coming to a locality near me?#AtmaNirbharBharat - Deepika Chatterjee (@drdeepchat) July 4, 2020

#OnlyIndian Only Food Loving Indian can think and make innovative Machine like this. Congratulation to person who invented this wonderful and modern Food dispensing Machine. - ash (@ash62404291) July 3, 2020

I don't know what am I supposed to feel right now ð (it's a tough call between amusement and à¤²à¤¾à¤²à¤) - Ramneet Kaur (@ramneet02909055) July 2, 2020

