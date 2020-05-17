GSEB HSC Science result 2020 declared; here's how to check

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board State Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) has declared the result of class 12 science examination on Sunday, May 17.

Students who appeared for the class 12 board exam held in March can access their results on the official website at "gseb.org". Due to high volume of traffic today, the GSEB website has got crashed. Students are advised to check GSEB HSC resut on these alternative websites like--examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com

The GSEB class 12 examinations were held between March 5 and March 21. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, the declaration of result has been delayed.

On Sunday, only the result will be announced. The GSHSEB board would notify the dates for the distribution of mark sheets, certificates, and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

Steps to check GSEB HSC Result 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website-gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the 'result' tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on 'HSC result 2019'

Step 4: Login using the required details

Step 5: Click on the 'submit' button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference