Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Check out wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook statuses

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 20 this year. It marks the 354th birth anniversary of the tenth guru of Sikhism- Guru Gobind Singh and is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals among Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh was born on the Saptami Tithi, Shukla Paksha (also known as the waxing phase of the Moon) in the Paush month in 1966. The day, which is also known as Prakash Parv or Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav, is celebrated every year either in December or January in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

Guru Gobind Singh became the guru of the Sikh faith at only nine years of age after the death of his father, Guru Teg Bahadur. He was responsible for the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, which is a strict moral code of spiritual discipline. He spent his lifetime spreading the message of equality and righteousness. He also inspired his followers to rise against the oppression of the Mughals through his poems.

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated with much fanfare across India, particularly within the Sikh community. People go to gurudwaras where special prayers and sermons on Guru Gobind Singh's life and teachings are organised on this day. Large processions are also held across the country to observe this festival, some of which are organised by gurudwaras. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities around Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary may be muted. This should not stop you from making this day special for your family and friends.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti:

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab.

"If you are determined, the victory shall be yours."- Guru Gobind Singh

Happy Gurpurab. Wishing you all a truly blessed and spiritually fulfilling Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

"As a Sikh, you cannot forego the option of doing good for society at large. Do good, even if it takes your life away."- Guru Gobind Singh

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

"In egotism, one is assailed by fear, he passes his life totally troubled by fear."- Guru Gobind Singh

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birthday, I extend you my heartiest wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

"Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted. These are only with you until you do good deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

"The ignorant person is totally the blind he does not appreciate the value of the jewel."- Guru Gobind Singh

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be with you in whatever you do. Sending hearty wishes of Gurpurab to you.

