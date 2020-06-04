Haryana schools to reopen in July, colleges in August; classes to be held in shifts

Schools in Haryana will reopen in July while colleges and universities are to reopen in August, according to state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

"We will reopen schools in a phased manner by starting teaching work for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 1, for Classes VI, VII, VIII and IX after 15 days and for the primary classes in August," said the state education minister to news agency IANS.

"The classes will be held in shifts so that half the students of a class attend the first shift and the rest come in the second. We are yet to decide on the timings of the shifts," he added.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced that the Class 10 board examination results which have been pending for a long time will finally be released on June 8.

However, some Class 12 examinations are yet to take place. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said that the Class 12 board examinations will be held from July 1 to July 15.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Investors bet on Mukesh Ambani's Jio and its giant-killer playbook

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Renault India gives 15% hike, promotions to boost morale of staff