Hiring activity sees 16 per cent growth in February, says report

Hiring activities registered 16 per cent this February mainly led by the IT and software industry that clocked a 38 per cent growth, says a report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for February 2019 stood at 2,415 from 2,087 in February 2018.

"The JobSpeak index continues to sustain the momentum gained and has shown a 16 per cent YOY growth in Feb precedes by a 15 per cent growth in January. In the latest hiring outlook survey with over 3,300 recruiters across the country had anticipated increased hiring, wherein 84 per cent recruiters said new jobs would be created," Infoedge India CMO Sumeet Singh said.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index, which calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.

The report revealed that the IT and software industry has been on a hiring spree in February 2019, registering a growth of 38 per cent, making it one of the fastest growing industries.

Also, the report said the construction and engineering industry saw an increase in hiring with a growth rate of 16 per cent.

Hiring in HR functional area witnessed 20 per cent growth.

Further, it said, an increase in demand of 18 per cent was observed for mid-level candidates with experience between 4-7 years.

Hiring activities in the metropolitan cities saw positive growth with Chennai and Mumbai clocking in a rise of 30 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

Recruitment activities in Chennai were led by industries including auto/auto ancillary (26 per cent), BPO (13 per cent) while FMCG saw a dip of (14 per cent).

Demand for skills such as IT-Software (38 per cent) and ITES (8 per cent) was maximum among recruiters.

A 25 per cent rise in hiring activity was seen for the experienced band of 4 to 7 years, it added.

While in Mumbai, the industries which dominated the hiring space for the city were FMCG (28 per cent) and IT-software (32 per cent), auto (80 per cent).

However, the accounting functional area saw a decline of 12 per cent.

Hiring for management roles with experience band of 4-7 years saw a growth of 15 per cent in February 2019.

