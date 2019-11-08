Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay's film may beat Golmaal Again to become highest comedy grosser

Housefull 4 box office collection day 14: Akshay Kumar's latest film may beat Golmaal Again to emerge as the highest-grossing comedy film. Housefull 4's total collection has already touched over Rs 181.11 crore in India, and the film is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore milestone this weekend. As per Boxofficeindia, Housefull 4 "is on course to be the highest-grossing comedy in terms of NETT collections and will need just a normal hold on the third Friday to get there". Analysts say Housefull 4 was closer to Golmaal Again in terms of all India first week collection. While Housefull 4 earned Rs 135.86 crore in Week 1, while Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again minted Rs 136.01 crore. While this week's total numbers are yet to come out, Housefull 4 numbers show the film is well on its path to becoming the highest comedy grosser.

Housefull 4 has also become Akshay Kumar's second-highest grosser of 2019 after Kesari (Rs 154.51 crore). However, the 52-yer-old actor's space-drama film Mission Mangal remains his top grosser of 2019 with a recorded collection of Rs 202.98 crore.

The first film of the franchise, Housefull (part 1), was released in 2010, which was directed by Sajid Khan. The Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 were released in 2012 and 2016, respectively. Housefull 4 hit the screens on October 25, alongside, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar Saan Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made in China. Multi starrer comedy-drama Housefull 4 has also become the recent target of piracy by Tamilrockers. The fourth iteration in the Housefull franchise has reportedly been leaked online on piracy group Tamilrockers' webfront.

Housefull 4 had the advantage of being a star-studded sequel of a successful franchise and, more importantly, had a bigger screen count. The film released in over 3,500 screens, as compared to Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, which had opened across 1,500 and 1,000 screens, respectively. Made In China has earned nearly Rs 11 crore, whereas Saand Ki Aankh has grossed Rs 18 crore. On November 8, Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala is also set to hit the theatre. It would be interesting to see whether Ayushmann's film can stop Housefull 4's dream run at the box office office.

