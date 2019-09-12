IBPS Clerk recruitment 2019 notification out: Check out date of application, exam schedule

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced that it'll conduct the next common recruitment test for clerical posts in December. Candidates who are interested in joining banking services can apply for these posts on the IBPS' official website -- ibps.in -- from September 17. The last date to apply online for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 is October 9.

"The online examination, comprising preliminary and main exams, for the clerical cadre posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2019 & January 2020," the IBPS said in a statement. The candidates who will qualify in the online preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

"Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2020-21, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating organisations (banks), keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc," the notification said.

These clerical posts will be filled in banks including Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, United Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra.

The tentative schedule for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019:

Online application: September 17-October 9

Payment of application fee: September 17-October 9

Download call letter for pre-exam training: November

Pre-exam training: November 25-30

Online exam (prelim): December 7, 8, 14 and 21

Prelim exam result: December/January

Call letter for the main exam: January 2020

Online exam (main): January 19

Provisional allotment: April 2020

As per the notification, since recruitment in clerical cadre in PSBs is done on state/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in only one state or UT. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for online examination in one of the centres in that particular state or UT. The IBPS has advised candidates to regularly keep in touch with the IBPS through its website, ibps.in, for future updates.

