ICSI CS Result 2019: Company Secretaries and Executive Programme results declared; check marks on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared Company Secretaries (CS) and Executive Programme results on Sunday August 25, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the ICSI 2019 results through the official website- icsi.edu. The result for ICSI professional programme is published on the official website, however, the institute will activate the link for executive programme by 2 pm on Sunday.

How to check ICSI CS and executive programme result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website-- icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'result' and e-mark sheet.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Download your e-mark sheet

Candidates are advised to download the marksheet the scorecard immediately as no physical copy of the result or marksheet will be issued by the ICSI after the declaration of results online. However, contrary to the executive programme, candidates will be sent physical copies of scorecard for Professional Programme (CS) at their registered correspondence address. In case, any candidate do not receive the physical copy of statement of marks within 30 days, are advised to reach-out to exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

How much marks is needed to pass ICSI CS exam?

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers for passing the foundation programme or CS examination.

The ICSI will publish individual candidate's break up of marks on its website. The institute will also release the list of top 25 students as well. Meanwhile, CS December exam date is also out. The next CS exam will be held on December 20. The registration for the same will start on August 26 and 27. ICSI has asked eligible students to clear the pre-exam well ahead of time before the registration.

In another development, the ICSI has decided to waive full fee for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh students. The fee waiver scheme will be effective from September 1.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). ICSI is the only recognised professional body in the country to develop and regulate the profession of company secretaries in India. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute.