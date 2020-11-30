India crosses 14 crore COVID-19 test mark as caseload nears 1 crore

India on Monday completed more than 14 crore coronavirus tests with 8,76,173 samples tested on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested up to 14,03,79,976 samples to November 29.

On November 21, the health ministry had announced that India had crossed the landmark of 130 million tests, with the last one crore coming in just 10 days. Thus, since the country's first swab sample was tested on January 23, the timeline of rise from 10 million tests to 140 million has been: one crore (July 7), two crore (August 3), three crore (August 17), four crore (August 29), five crore (September 8), six crore (September 17), seven crore (September 26), eight crore (October 6), nine crore (October 14), 10 crore (October 23), 11 crore (November 2), 12 crore (November 11), 13 crore (November 21) and 14 crore (November 29).

Meanwhile, India set to become the world's second country, after the US, to cross 10 million or one crore cases of coronavirus infections by this week.

As per health ministry data, India's current caseload stands at 94,31,691. The death rate due to coronavirus is at 1,37,139, while recoveries have mounted to 88,47,600.

India is among the select group of countries that have conducted such a high number of COVID-19 tests. The US, which is the worst-hit, has conducted more tests than any other country According to statista.com, the US has conducted around 18.61 crore tests until November 26.

