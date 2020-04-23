India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational: Mayhem wins the first match with 26 pts, six kills

The First day of India Today PUBG League Mobile Invitational tournament saw Mayhem squad win the chicken dinner in the first game with six kills.

The Mayhem team was playing to win and applied an aggressive strategy from the get-go. They attacked as a unit and made sure that they stay inside the closing blue zone. Several teams were eliminated as they died outside the safe zone.

Mayhem grabbed the top spot with 26 points and 20 place points. Revenge Esports took the second place with 25 points and Team Soul was third with 28 points. Both teams had lower place points of 14 and 10 respectively.

Mayhem is the new household growing name in the world of PUBG Mobile. The rooster consists of Cloak, Immortal, Driger and Believe.

Team Revenge too is a popular PUBG Mobile team and they have proved their mettle in PUBG Mobile Club Open. They got 11 kills in the game.

Team SouL is by far the most popular team in the community. Naman Mathur aka SouL Mortal is one of the most popular Indian gamers right now. He formed Team SouL and is the in-game leader. They won the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split. The team got 18 kills in the first game.

The winner of the India Today League Invitational 2020 esports tournament for PUBG Mobile will win Rs 2.50 lakh. The tournament will be held on March 24, 25 and 26.

