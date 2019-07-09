India vs New Zealand live streaming World Cup 2019: When, where to watch today's match live

India vs New Zealand live streaming 1st semi-finals World Cup 2019: One of the biggest matches in the tournament has finally arrived and in few hours India will face New Zealand in the first semi-finals of the World Cup 2019 (IST 3:00 pm). The toss is scheduled for IST 2:30 pm. The first semi-final match will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. This is the first time India will face New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals.

India has entered into the World Cup semi-finals seven times, while it's eighth time of New Zealand.

The winner will go to the finals of the World Cup 2019, which is scheduled on July 14, Sunday. The India vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both Standard as well as HD format as well as in DD Sports.

If you don't have access to Star Sports HD or DD Sports to watch live India vs New Zealand match, fret not. Thanks to the affordable data plans, you can now stream the match on your smartphone, tablets, laptops and TV (using smart dongles). For this, download the Hotstar mobile app, official streaming partner for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in India, from Google Play Store or App Store, and you can stream all matches live. To get all the authentic and fast updates of the India-New Zealand match, download CWC19 app.

If you are looking for match schedules, results, team standings, latest news, and statistics related to the tournament, download CWC19, the official mobile application of the ICC World Cup 2019. The app will also show live scores along with match blogs and video highlights.

India has won three and lost three World Cup semi final matches, while the Black Caps have lost six out of seven in the last knock-out round in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In this World Cup, Virat Kohli-led Indian side has dominated most teams in the world cup so far. Out of the nine matches played by India, the Men in Blue have lost only one match against the host England. At present, the Indian unit is at the top of the table with 15 points. On the other side, Kane Williamson's New Zealand has won six matches and lost three in this World Cup. The Black Cap holds 11 points in nine matches.

Here is a full team squads for India vs New Zealand semi-finals World Cup 2019:

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

