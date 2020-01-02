Indian Railways launches integrated helpline number 139; here's how to check PNR, fare, book tickets

There is something to cheer for Indian Railways passengers. Now, you can easily register your complaints and get information related to train enquiries such as train schedule, ticket bookings, PNR, and fares through an integrated helpline number 139. To overcome the inconvenience caused by multiple helpline numbers, Indian Railway has integrated them into single number 139 to ensure quick grievance redressal and make enquiry easy.

As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during travel, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Thursday. Based on Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), the helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages.

The Railways grievance helpline numbers, including 138 for medical emergencies, 1072 for information related to rail accidents, 9717630982 for registering complaints via SMS, 58888 for cleaning of coaches, 155210 for complaints related to vigilance and corruption and 1800111321 for catering services have been discontinued from January 1, 2020 and integrated into the 139 helpline. However, the helpline number 182 for railway security will remain operational.

Here's how to use Indian Railways integrated helpline number 139:

A call can be made on this number from any mobile phone and not just smart phones to seek help or information. After dialling 139:

Press 1 for information related to safety and medical emergencies

Press 2 for information related to train fares, PNR and ticket booking

Press 3 for lodging complaints related to catering services

Press 4 for general complaints

Press 5 for complaints related to corruption

Press 6 for queries during accident

Press 9 for status of complaints

For talking to call center executive, passenger has to press *

By Chitranjan Kumar