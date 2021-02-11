Indore cop dresses up as Yamraj to take COVID-19 vaccine

A police constable from Madhya Pradesh got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday while dressed as Yamraj- the God of Death. Jawahar Singh decided to dress up as Yamraj to spread the message of taking the COVID-19 jab without hesitation among the frontline workers. Singh was administered the vaccine at a government hospital in Indore.

Dressed in a black costume and adoring gold headgear, Jawahar Singh stated that every frontline worker should take the Covid-19 vaccine without fail, news agency ANI reported. Singh's story of him getting the vaccine while dressed as Yamraj has gone viral on social media.

Madhya Pradesh: Donning the garb of 'Yamraj', a policeman took COVID-19 vaccine in Indore yesterday to spread the message that every frontline worker should take COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes. pic.twitter.com/61rVcOkMmX - ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

This was not the first time that Singh had dressed up as Yamraj in public. In April last year, Singh had stepped out on the streets of Indore whiles dressed as Yamraj to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus pandemic. A video of him sitting on the bonnet of a moving car and announcing instructions through a loudspeaker had gone viral on social media last year.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A Police Constable in Indore dressed up as 'Yamraj' to spread awareness on #Coronavirus in the city. He is appealing to people to "stay at home". (17.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/1sfBaiYATF - ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Inspector-General of Indore Zone - Harinarayanachari Mishra has told ANI that police officials in Indore are currently being administered the COVID-19 vaccine shot. "The priority is being given to the officials and staffs who are above 50 years of age," Mishra told.

There are currently 1,951 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh while 2,51,121 patients have recovered from the coronavirus till now, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The Ministry states that 70,17,114 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country thus far.

