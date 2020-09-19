IPL 2020: Here's how to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live online

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is beginning from today. The tournament was originally scheduled for March 29, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as eight teams are participating in the IPL 2020 series.

The first match is taking place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan wishes MI and CSK 'big hug from 6 feet away'

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the IPL matches just like past years. On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar has been named as the "official digital streaming partner" for the tournament in the country.

Here's how to watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 online on mobile and other platforms in India:

One can watch IPL 2020's online telecast in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform is available through two different subscription models - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The premium plan is available at Rs 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar's VIP plan is offered at Rs 399 a year.

Here's a lowdown of all the Jio and Airtel plans offering subscription to Disney+ Hotstar:

The new Jio recharge plan costs Rs 598 that offers a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar app worth Rs 399. The new plan is an addition to all the IPL specific plans launched by Jio. The prepaid plan also offers 100 SMS per day besides other benefits.

This pack has a validity of 56 days and comes with a data speed of 2GB per day. It also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 2,000 minutes for voice calls to other networks. Like other Jio plans, this plan also offers a complimentary subscription for all Jio apps.

Airtel has also been offering free annual OTT subscriptions including Disney+ Hotstar with some of its plans. It's prepaid plans that offer annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar are priced at Rs 448, Rs 599 and Rs 2698. While the Rs 448 plan offers 3GB data per day, the Rs 599 and Rs 2698 plan offer 2GB data per day with validities of 48, 56 and 365 days respectively.

Also Read: CAMS raises Rs 667 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Also Read: Total govt liabilities stand at Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1, says FinMin report

Also Read: Parliament session may be cut short as coronavirus cases among MPs rise