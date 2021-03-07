IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, RCB to clash in opening match on April 9

The IPL governing council has announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021, this time to be held in India. The IPL season 2021 will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The event is being hosted in the country after two years.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the opening match on April 9 in Chennai.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, in Ahmedabad, will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30, 2021. The newly-built stadium that hosted India's second Pink Ball fixture at home with great grandeur will host its first ever IPL.

ð¨ BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 ð¨



The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



More details here - https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD#VIVOIPLpic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ â IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL 2021 will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, and no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start, while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.

"After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount," a statement said.

The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament.