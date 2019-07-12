It's raining money! People go berserk as truck carrying Rs 1.19 crore spills cash on the US road; watch video

In the Atlanata city of the US, people witnessed an unusual 'rain' -- a rain of cash. Cash scattered all over the road after the door of an armored truck, which was carrying $1,75,000 (Rs 1.19 crore) cash on Interstate 285 in Atlanta, swung open. The currency notes were scattered all over the six-lane westbound section of the highway, and money blew into the woods or sank into the drains too.

In a viral video of the incident, several people screeched to halt on the highway and scooped up the cash from the pavement. The local police (Dunwoody Police) arrived at the spot after a 911 caller told them that over 15 vehicles had stopped at the location and people were frantically picking up the scattered notes. "The armored car crew said the side door came open while they were driving and money spilled out onto 285," Dunwoody Police said in a statement.





Oh yâall thought I was lyin?

Yes, there was money flying all over I-285!!! #atlantapic.twitter.com/aAL6e8huGa â Kites & Flights... (@Caramelbelle) July 10, 2019

The armoured truck crew and the police could gather only a few hundred dollars but plenty of cash was taken, reported the Dunwoody Police Department. The Police has began the probe and has issued a notice to people who picked the money from the highway. "We certainly understand the temptation, but it's still a theft," said the police. If the money is turned in, criminal charges will be removed from the person concerned, said the Police. So far, only six people have come forward to return $4,400 (around Rs 3 lakh) cash.