JEE Mains 2021 dates announced; Aspirants to get 4 attempts, first phase from Feb 23-26

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday announced the schedule of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. To be conducted in four sessions from now on, the first leg of JEE Main 2021 examinations will be conducted from February 23 to February 26.

The minister stated that the aspirants taking the engineering entrance exam will get four attempts from next year. These sessions will be held in February, March, April and May.

The minister also announced that JEE Main will have a new exam pattern from next year. According to the new pattern, candidates would have to choose between attempting 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of mathematics, physics and chemistry. According to the new pattern, there would be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions.

Nishank also announced that JEE Main 2021 would be conducted in 13 languages. These are - English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.

Nishank said that conducting JEE Main four times a year would help candidates improve their overall scores. He explained that the best score out of the four exams would be considered by the National Testing Agency as and when the results are released.

The application process for JEE Main 2021 would begin shortly, Nishank announced. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Education Minister also announced that the results of the February session of JEE Main 2021 would be released in March. "The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," added the minister.

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 dates, schedule to be announced today