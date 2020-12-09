Kanika Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty among Google's top-searched terms of 2020

Search engine giant Google has revealed its top-searched terms for 2020. US President-elect Joe Biden is the most searched personality of the year in India, according to Google. Biden is followed by news anchor Arnab Goswami. In the third place, is retired singer Kanika Kapoor known for songs such as 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan'. Kapoor had made headlines in earlier in the year when she was tested positive for COVID-19 in April. She was among the first celebrities to be tested positive for the virus.

Following Kapoor in the fourth place is actress Rhea Chakraborty who was at the centre of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case which was been the topic of constant decisions since June. She was even arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September over drugs charges linked to the SSR death case. She was later released on bail on October 7, 2020.

Following Chakraborty on the list of most-searched personalities is another person linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case - Ankita Lokhande. She was Rajput's ex-girlfriend and was at the forefront of the movement demanding justice for the late actor.

The most searched movie of the year was 'Dil Bechara'. The film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. At number three spot was Ajay-Devgan starrer 'Tanhaji' which was followed by Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'.

The top trends of the year according to Google were Dalgona Coffee and making sanitizers at home. Indian users were curious about what coronavirus is, origins of the 'Binod' meme and how plasma therapy works.

Netflix's webs series 'Money Heist' has been declared as the most-searched TV show/web-series by the search engine giant. Following it are Sony Liv's 'Scam 1992', 'Big Boss 14' and Amazon Prime Video's 'Mirzapur Season 2'.

The most-searched events of the year were the Indian Premier League followed by the US Presidential Elections and the Beirut Explosion.

