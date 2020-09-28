Kerala Karunya Lottery KR-466 Today Results announced! First prize worth Rs 80 lakh

Kerala state lottery department announced the results of Kerala Karunya Lottery KR 466 results. The first prize winner is ticket number KG-815464, which earned a prize money of Rs 80 lakh, the second prize worth Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number KL-573622 and the third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers: KM-36976, KK-822015, KB-216212, KE-573476, KA-567881, KC-822043, KE-573476, KD-288037, KF-832527, KJ-597997, KH-117222,KG-414722.

The consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers: KA-815464, KB-815464, KC-815464, KD-815464, KE-815464, KF-815464, KH-815464, KJ-815464, KK-815464, KL-815464, KM-815464.

Results for the Kerala Lottery can be accessed on keralalotteries.com. Here the candidates are advised to look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 26.09.20' and click on that link. After this, the users will be redirected to a new page where they can check their result.

Prize winners are advised to verify the winning ticket numbers with the Kerala lottery results published with the Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 28 days. If the winning amount is above Rs 5,000, winners have to submit their tickets to a government lottery office or bank with ID proof. Winners will be able to claim their prize money from any lottery store in Kerala in case the amount is less than Rs 5,000.

The Kerala state lotteries department has seven weekly lotteries- Prateeskha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.