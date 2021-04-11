Kerala Lottery Result 11.04.21: Result timings of Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492; where to check list of prize winners

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 at 3:00 pm today i.e April 11. Participants of the Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 can check the list of winners at - keralalotteryresult.net.

Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 Prizes

Multiple prizes are in store for winners of the Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492. The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 will get to take home Rs 70 lakh.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh while the third is Rs 1 lakh. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 Prizes?

Interested parties can check the results of the Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit Kerala Lottery's official website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Scan for Kerala Lottery Result 11.4.2021 Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 and click on this tab

Step 3: A new page will open on which the results of Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492 will be displayed

What is the Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK-492?

Kerala had established the country's first lottery department back in 1967. This department conducted its lottery in November of that year. The ticket for this lottery was valued at just Rs 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000. The first lottery draw took place on January 26 1968.

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

