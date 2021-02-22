Kerala Lottery Result: Results of 'Win Win W-604' lottery out today; here's how to check

The Kerala State Lottery Department is expected to announce the winners of the 'Win Win W-604' lottery at 4:00 pm today i.e February 22. Those who have participated in the 'Win Win W-604' lottery can check the results at keralalotteryresult.net.

The prize for first place in the Kerala state 'Win Win W-604' lottery is a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second place, third place prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is also a consolation prize, the winner of which will get Rs 8,000.

The winners for the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place prizes will receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Here are three easy steps through which participants can check the results:

Step 1: Open the Kerala Lottery's official website - keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search for 'Kerala Lottery Result 22.2.2021 Win Win W-604' and click on the

Step 3: A new tab will open on which the results of 'Win Win W-604' lottery will be displayed.

Kerala had established the country's first lottery department back in 1967. This department initiated its lottery in November of that year. The ticket for this lottery was valued at just Rs 1. The first prize was Rs 50,000. The first lottery draw took place on Republic Day 1968.

This department now conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. The lottery department also conducts six bumper lotteries.

