Lunar eclipse on July 5 2020: Date, time, where to watch, visibility in India

Chandra Grahan 2020 date and time: The year 2020 has been really exciting for skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts as after the first solar eclipse of 2020 that took place on June 21, comes the turn of the penumbral lunar eclipse slated to take place on July 5. The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 occurred from January 10 to January 11 whereas the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on June 5. The last lunar eclipse of 2020 is slated to take place between November 29-30.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are in an imperfect alignment such that the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadow. The penumbral lunar eclipse is also taken as the regular full moon sometimes as the shadow falling on the moon's surface is obscure, the moon appears to be in full shape.

July 5 2020 Chandra Grahan time

The lunar eclipse falling on July 5 will take begin at 08:37 am, reach its maximum peak at 09:59 am and will culminate at 11:22 am.

Chandra Grahan: Where will it be visible?

The lunar eclipse won't be visible in India and a number of regions across the globe this time. The Chandra Grahan 2020 will be visible across North America, South America, Europe and parts of western Africa.

