Major fire, explosion at Visakhapatnam pharma firm; 1 injured, no casualty

A major fire broke out after an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. The incident occurred at the Coastal Waste Management Project, a unit of Ramky Solvents.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suresh Babu, there was no loss of life in the incident. A total of 4 workers present at the premises during the incident fled soon after the explosion. One of the workers sustained burn injuries, while three others escaped to safety. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"90 per cent of the fire has been doused. Fire fighting operations are underway. One person has been injured in the incident. We will investigate the matter," Babu said.

At least ten fire tenders (seven state government and three local companies) were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The cause of the incident is not known yet.

The development comes days after a major fire and an explosion due to styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers plant near RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam claimed 11 lives on May 7. And, on June 30, benzimidazole gas leak at a Sainor Life Sciences unit in the same Parawada area killed two workers and affected 4 others.

