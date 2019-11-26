Mumbai attacks anniversary: 'We can be hurt, but not knocked out,' says Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata group, Tuesday paid tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 and hailed the indomitable spirit of Mumbai.

The industrialist took to Instagram where he posted a picture of him standing with Mumbai Police officials outside Taj Mahal hotel alongside a profound note.

He added that the city will never forget the scars and will "remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity".

Also Read: Ratan Tata wants an abandoned dog to find a family; his Instagram post will touch your heart

Recalling the memories of the horrific day, Tata said, "11 years later, a lot has been said about the tragedy that commenced on 26/11/2008. The memory of standing outside helpless and of the carnage and loss of life, are still fresh and painful. We will not forget the scars and the needless suffering caused at the hospital, the railway station, the hotels and across the city,"

He further said that the city will never forget the scars and will "remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity".

"But most importantly, we remain proud of the spirit and the sense of unity displayed by Mumbai in all its power on that day. I will say it again: We can be hurt, but not knocked out," he said in his post.

Taj Mahal and Trident were the two Mumbai hotels that were attacked by 10 armed terrorists from Pakistan on November 26, 2008. Taj that was built by Ratan Tata's great-grandfather, Jamsetji Tata suffered a lot of damage in the horrific attacks.

Also Read: Ratan Tata's heart-warming post on Instagram traces his Cornell days

When the hotel was reopened after the attacks, Tata in his emotional speech had said, "We can be hurt but we cannot be knocked down," which he also incorporated in his post on Tuesday.

Just as every year, a memorial service was held at Marine Drive, honouring the martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor BS Koshiyari along with other government and Mumbai Police officials paid their tributes to the martyrs and the victims of one the gruesome terrorist attacks in the world.

The Mumbai terror attacks that lasted for four days, claimed nearly 166 lives and injured around 300. The 60 hours of terror had rocked the nation and were one of the deadliest attacks that India has ever witnessed.

Also Read:China terms Mumbai attacks as one of the 'most notorious' terrorist attacks