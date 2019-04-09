Naxals attack BJP convoy in Chhattisgarh; Dantewada MLA, 5 cops killed

A convoy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attacked by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Tuesday evening ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi was also in the convoy, ANI reported.

Report suggested that Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi along with five people were killed after Naxals targeted the convoy at Shyamgiri. The IED blast has occurred in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda Police Station, the report said.

Chhattisgarh: BJP convoy attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was also in the convoy, further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MhNVtar2aD - ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

The IED blast was followed by a round of firing by the Naxals.

#SpotVisuals: Convoy of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. The escort vehicle of Chhattisgarh State Police also came under the blast. 5 personnel of Chhattisgarh State Police are critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZastP8hrQe - ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

According to reports, Mandavi, who was travelling for the upcoming elections, was in the last vehicle of the convoy and firing is still on. CRPF personnel has been rushed to the spot.

BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi killed in naxal attack in Dantewada, confirmed P Sundar Raj, DIG-Anti-Naxal Operation.

A high level meeting has been called by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

