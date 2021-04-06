Night curfew in Chandigarh: Who are exempted, timings, check full details

Amid recent rise in active COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced night curfew in the union territory to help curb the new cases. The night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 5 am, during which only essential services will be allowed, said an official release.

In the review meeting chaired by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, it was decided that no gatherings, parties, non-essential activities, will be allowed during curfew hours, and all restaurants must shut down by 10 pm. The decision will be reviewed when the situation improves, the statement added.

Stricter measures such as weekend curfews, the closing of apni mandis and other crowded places would also be considered unless people follow COVID guidelines, added the release.

Chandigarh Administrator Badnore has directed the police to ensure strict implementation of the curfew.

Meanwhile, the call centres, earlier operating in Chandigarh Housing Board, will be resumed to take care of COVID patients under home isolation.

Earlier in the meeting, Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary (Health), stated that there are 75 micro-containment zones in the UT. 28 new micro-containment zones have been notified and challaning has been intensified to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour, said Mandip Brar, Deputy Commissioner, UT, Chandigarh.

52 teams have been constituted to conduct sanitation operations in various parts of the city and contact tracing of 15 persons of each positive case is being done, said Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav.

UT administrator Badnore has also requested citizens above 45 years of age to get themselves vaccinated.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's statement, Chandigarh's positivity rate stands at 11.2 per cent -- one of the highest among other states and UTs in the country. Chandigarh recorded 3,062 active cases until Tuesday evening.

(With input from agencies)

