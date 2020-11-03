Now book LPG cylinders via Whatsapp; here's how

Indane has offered a new facility to its customers using which they can book an LPG refill through Whatsapp. The customers can now book an LPG refill just by typing REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and sending it to 7588888824. However, the customers should only send the message from the registered mobile number else home delivery of cylinders will stop owing to incorrect information. The customers can get their numbers updated through the delivery boy at the time of delivery.

Customers will receive Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) through an SMS. Starting November 1, home delivery of the LPG cylinder is done only after sharing the OTP with the delivery person. Earlier in May this year, Bharat Gas had launched the same facility for its consumers.

Oil companies are implementing the new system DAC to prevent theft of LPG cylinders and identify customers. The new system is aimed at plugging the leakage of LPG cylinders. The DAC process for LPG cylinders' home delivery will be implemented first in 100 smart cities and will be expanded further if the transition is smooth for customers. A pilot project is already underway in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking across the country for convenience of customers. The common booking number is 7718955555. The customers can reach out to the number 24x7.

"The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had recently said in a release.

